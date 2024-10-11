‘Killing of migrants by Iranian guards a crime’

KABUL (Khaama Press): The former Attorney General of Afghanistan has condemned the “deliberate killing” of Afghan migrants by Iranian border guards, calling it a “crime against humanity.” Reports indicate that dozens of Afghan migrants attempting to enter Iran were shot and killed by Iranian border forces.

Mohammad Farid Hamidi, the former Attorney General, has called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to hold the perpetrators of this incident accountable.

On Wednesday, October 16, Hamidi wrote on his X account: “The deliberate attack and killing of defenceless and vulnerable migrants and refugees constitute a crime against humanity, a severe and inhumane crime.”

Earlier, Halvash News Agency reported that Iranian border forces in the Kalgan Saravan region opened fire on Afghan migrants trying to enter Iran. According to the agency, out of approximately 300 Afghan migrants and refugees, only 60 or 70 survived, with the rest either killed or wounded.

Hamidi stated that these refugees had embarked on this dangerous journey in search of “a safe haven, fleeing life-threatening dangers”, and, according to international law, human ethics, and Islamic teachings, they deserved protection and support.

The former Afghan Attorney General also criticized the Taliban, stating that the group is neither capable of defending the rights of its citizens abroad nor does it show any sense of responsibility in such matters.

He added, “The United Nations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Human Rights Council, the International Criminal Court, and other relevant institutions must take serious action and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.”

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Sunday evening, and exact casualty figures are still unclear. Some eyewitnesses, whose audio recordings, said that around 300 Afghan migrants were targeted by Iranian military forces, with more than 200 reportedly killed.

The Kalgan Saravan region is located in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering the Panjgur district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The Afghan migrants were reportedly trying to enter Iran through Pakistan.

This is not the first time Iranian forces have opened fire on Afghan refugees at the border. Amnesty International has previously reported that Afghan migrants attempting to cross into safe countries via Iran and Turkey have been targeted by border forces from both countries.

The recurring violence against Afghan refugees at the borders of Iran raises serious concerns about the treatment of vulnerable individuals seeking safety. Despite international condemnation, such incidents continue, highlighting the urgent need for greater accountability and protection for refugees in the region.