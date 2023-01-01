Kim Kardashian copying Lolly gal Hira Tareen?

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former top model Hira Tareen has become a Lollywood gal.

She has been mesmerizing fans and followers on social media platforms.

Having eye-catching looks, the trendsetter has proved her mettle in the field of acting too.

Hira took to Instagram and shared a collage showing her with Kim Kardashian, well-known socialite.

The duo put on the similar outfits as Hira writes: “Is Kim K. copying me? Lol, I doubt it. But just saw her post about her trip to Armenia back in 2019 and the outfit looked so familiar! So I went digging into my old photos and found these from 2018.”

Hira Tareen wore the dress in 2018.

“I guess we have very similar style choices,” Hira stressed.

On the work front, Tareen was last seen in ‘Fasiq’, ‘Piya Naam Ka Diya’, ‘Choti Choti Batain’ and ‘Khaas’.