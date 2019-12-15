Kim Kardashian criticized for photoshopping kids in Christmas card

CHICAGO (Web Desk): Fashion mongol Kim Kardashian recently landed herself in hot waters over allegedly using Photoshop in order to edit pictures of her children in her 2019 Christmas card.

Fans were quick to point out in the comment section it was “close to impossible” to have all of her four children pose still for a picture and have them “acting right and still.”

In the photo, Kardashian and her children can be seen sitting on the stairs while her husband Kanye West had Chicago West in her arms. Chicago and Psalm donned the same grey jumpsuit, each cuddled up in their parents arms.

The photo titled “The West Family Christmas Card 2019” had fans saying, “Who photoshopped north in? The lighting looks… different.”

Another commented, “I was looking for this comment, this deff looks photoshopped.” One user inquired, “Why all the kids look like stickers?”

Others stated, “I think they are photoshopped lol no joke if you look closer you can tell.” One fan was extremely certain at his deduction and went onto say, “This is 100% an edited photo I’m surprised more people haven’t said this.”

