Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian has just tugged at heartstrings with a confessional about Kanye West and his ‘erratic behavior’ over the last couple of months.

The conversation started once Kim wore her heart on her sleeve and broke down the consequences she’s facing as a result of Kanye’s erratic behavior.

she even went as far as to admit that while she can’t hope to control her ex, everything he does “affects my kids”.

Kim was also quoted saying, “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life, and I’m just so overwhelmed,” and “That’s the tragic part of the whole story.”

In her confessional episode on Kardashians Kim also said, “I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew … I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy.”

She also went on to say, “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

During the course of her chat, she also admitted, “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.”

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance’.”

“I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy,” she even added.

Before concluding, she also admitted, “that’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself. You never deserve to live like that.”