Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian has paid a visit to a celebrity plastic surgeon to get microneedling treatment for sun and dark spots on her face.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a number of selfies from Dr Ashkan Ghavami’s clinic in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old star took to her Instagram Story to tell how she is being given laser treatments on her face after having concerns about ‘sun spots’.

The billionaire, in a clip, said she’s ‘excited’ to show off the results of Potenza Radio Frequency Microneedling.

The reality TV star shared the details of her treatment with fans: “I’m so excited because I do have sun spots and dark spots, and it really takes it all away. So I’m really excited to continue my treatment. I know I have makeup on now, but I will take it off and we will get a treatment started.”

Kim is undergoing a series of Potenza Radio Frequency Microneedling sessions, that can cost on average $2,300 USD, which are said to aid in tightening and improving the appearance of blemishes on the skin.

Kim Kardashian was looking smashing in a skin-tight black top and elasticised pants for the session and paired her outfit with white Yeezy sneakers, as she stood next to Dr Ashkan Ghavami, who has been visited huge stars such as Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and model Amber Rose.