Kim wants Pete Davidson ‘far away’ from Kanye West

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian has reportedly been doing ‘everything possible’ to make sure Pete Davidson stays away from Kanye West following his call to see him ‘face to face’ at Sunday Service.

An inside source close to The Sun has brought this revelation to light.

They were quoted saying, “Kim would rather keep Kanye and Pete as far away from each other as possible, she doesn’t really want them meeting face-to-face because she’s worried it could be a total disaster.”

“She let Pete blow off some steam and have his say at the weekend after weeks of Kanye slamming him on Instagram, but is keen to keep this behind closed doors.”

“Kim has had enough and will respond from time to time but she does not want to give energy to a constant back-and-forth on social media.”

The insider also went on to say, “Her family is worried Kanye is truly losing it lately, they still have love for him, but they are angry by how he’s acting towards Kim.”

“They are all focusing on the kids, and trying to shield them from the drama, but they fear it’s going to get worse before it gets better, especially when the show airs next month.”