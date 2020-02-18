Kimari: Death toll from toxic gas leak rises to eight

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The death toll from poisonous gas leak in the coastal residential area of Kimari in Karachi has reached eight as two more people died on Monday.

The Sindh Health Department confirmed the 7th death from the gas leak at the Ziauddin Hospital late Monday while another man died later at the KPT Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that source of the leak, which occurred on Sunday night in Kimari, and the type of gas that had leaked were not yet known. Officials were still trying to determine where the gas leak started and what caused it.

Meanwhile, mysterious poisonous gas leak continues to affect residents of Kimari on second day as dozens of more persons reached various hospitals of the city on Monday.

At least 70 persons are under treatment at the KPT Hospital out of which 10 were in critical condition. Another 25 persons were under treatment at the Jinnah Hospital.

At least 20 persons were brought to Ziauddin Hospital from where 10 patients were shifted to KPT Hospital due to shortage of beds. Meanwhile, the Ziauddin Hospital is also facing oxygen shortage and patients are being shifted to other hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday night visited Ziauddin Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and enquired about the health of gas-affected persons. He also directed the administration to use all resources to provide best treatment to the patients.