Kindness Must Be Shown With Afghans

Comment By: Jalil Afridi

Pakistan has decided to expel the illegal Afghans residing in Pakistan and they have twenty days remaining to leave Pakistan in a voluntary manner otherwise Pakistani law enforcing agencies will get in action against them.

Pakistan certainly has the right to expel any illegal resident on its land and especially those who are involved in criminal activities. And there is no doubt that hundreds of Afghans are involved in different sorts of criminal activities in Pakistan and many of them are languishing in different jails of Pakistan.

But to say that hundreds of thousands Afghans are involved in criminal activities will definitely be an exaggeration. Also aren’t these Afghans from our neighbour country Afghanistan? Are neighbors ever given a deadline? Should they be given a deadline? Doesn’t Islam teach us to respect our neighbors and to be kind with them?

In Pakhtuns culture and then specifically in the Pakhtuns belonging to the former Tribal Areas of Pakistan, which mostly borders Afghanistan, the importance of neighbor goes to an extent that one could even legitimately kidnap a neighbor of the person who was hiding from paying back someone’s loan amount.

Everyone knows that many of the Afghans came to Pakistan during Soviet and Afghan war, many of them came to Pakistan when the Taliban were ruling Afghanistan in the late 90’s and then again many Afghans came to Pakistan when the US was Incharge of the helm of affairs in Afghanistan for more than twenty years. During all these times and eras, for Afghans, it was Pakistan where they could take refuge and raise their families in peace. One thing that was always common between those Afghans who came to Pakistan was the feeling of leaving one’s own country and one’s own family behind. Nobody leaves their own country and their own family unless they feel the need to leave. And most of the times those needs are genuine.

US President, Joe Biden now a days is facing huge criticism for the thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border while entering the United States. Despite having the resources to expel these immigrants immediately, the United States is dealing with these immigrants humanely and with patience.

Pakistan needs to review this recent policy of expelling illegal Afghans within a month. I personally don’t even know which committee made this decision and how did they make this decision because it’s interim government in Pakistan right now and their sole responsibility is to hold free and fair elections. Where did this decision come from?

Blaming the Afghans for car smuggling and dollars smuggling is a petty excuse and everybody knows that those involved in these businesses are not small times businesses. These businesses require millions and these businesses are done with the collocation of Pakistani businessmen. Shouldn’t those Pakistani businessmen be brought to justice?

Pakistan should definitely expel the Afghans who are involved in criminal activities but Pakistan should also give the Afghans residing in Pakistan a due process and time to leave Pakistan and in this effort Pakistan should also take the Afghan government on board so they can play a constructive part on their side.

Jalil Afridi

Director/Managing Editor

The Frontier Post, Pakistan

CEO: The Frontier Post LLC, America

www.thefrontierpost.com

COO: JM Advertising

www.jmadverts.com