King Khan expresses wish to become ‘legend’

MUMBAI: Badshah of Bollywood Film Industry, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his wish to become a legend and adding that he is done with the tag of ‘Superstar’ and ‘King Khan’.

King Khan said this while speaking to the fourth edition of Global Business Summit. SRK said that he spent half of life in the film industry and now I realized I should do away with the tag of being a superstar instead I should work towards tag of being a legend.

Shah Rukh said there will be a big change between the viewer and how an individual watches the film.

