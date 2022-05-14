King Khan pens heartfelt note for daughter Suhana ahead of her acting debut

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who over the years has dominated the industry, courtesy his excellent acting skills has showed his love for his daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her acting debut with ‘The Archies’.

The ‘Raees’ star has written a great piece of advice for his daughter Suhana Khan on his official Instagram handle by sharing the first glimpse of ‘The Archies’.

SRK penned: “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that.”

He said: “Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can.”

Shahrukh concluded: “Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

Penning comment on his beloved father’s post, Suhana said: “Love u papa with many hearts’ emoticons”.