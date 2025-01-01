King of Jordan to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington

WASHINGTON : Jordan’s King Abdullah II will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., the Jordan News Agency, also known as Petra, reported.

King Abdullah will be the first Arab leader to meet with Trump since his inauguration to the Oval Office in January.

Petra announced on Sunday afternoon that the monarch will meet Trump on Feb. 11 after receiving an invitation from the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Washington on Tuesday, making him the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since his inauguration.

Analysts say Trump will discuss various issues with the two Middle Eastern leaders, including the terms of a second phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave.

