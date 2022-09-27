King Salman appoints Crown Prince as PM

RIYADH (Agencies): Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has become the kingdom’s prime minister, a Saudi royal decree said on Tuesday.

Saudi King Salman ordered the cabinet reshuffle, with the king’s son Khalid bin Salman, the former deputy defence minister, as the new defence minister, Saudi Press Agency reported. While, Talal bin Abdullah bin Turki Al-Otaibi has been appointed as assistant Minister of Defense. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia’s energy minister under a new cabinet headed by crown prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and the investment minister Khalid al-Falih kept their positions in the new cabinet.

