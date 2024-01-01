Kirsten blasts team unity, fitness, and skill levels following T20 World Cup elimination

(Web Desk): Following Pakistan’s failure to reach the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup, head coach Gary Kirsten delivered a stern message to the players.

The national team could not advance to the Super Eight round, suffering an upset loss to the USA in the first round and a narrow defeat to India in a match they appeared to have in hand. Despite subsequent wins against Canada and Ireland, the team will soon begin their journey back to Pakistan.

Sources indicate that Kirsten, visibly disappointed with the players’ fitness levels, skills, and lack of game awareness after the hard-fought win against Ireland, confronted the team openly about these issues.

Kirsten reportedly told the players, “Our fitness levels are not up to standard, and we need to improve them. The team’s fitness level is not up to the mark, and our skills are far behind the world’s. Despite playing so much cricket, we lack game awareness, and no one knows what shot to play when.”

Sources also revealed Kirsten’s dissatisfaction with senior players’ conflicts and lack of interest in team affairs.

In his discussion, Kirsten questioned the team’s unity, stating, “Since I arrived, I have noticed a lack of unity in this team. Although it is called a team, it does not function as one. No player supports another; everyone is isolated. I have worked with many teams but have never seen such a situation.”

Expressing disappointment over the lack of support and unity among the players, the head coach emphasized, “If we want to compete globally, we must improve our fitness, skills, and unity. Only those players who improve in these areas will be in the team; otherwise, they won’t be part of it.”