Kisan Ittehad announces protests movement for protection of agriculture

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Kisan Board Ittehad has announced to launch a movement for the protection of agriculture in the country.

Addressing press conference Kistan Board Pakistan central president Sardar Zafar Hussain and vice president Rasheed Minhala has termed Punjab and federal budgets as anti-farmers.

Sardar Zafar said that Kisan Board Ittehad has decided to launch country-wide movement against the budget.

He said if the government does not review the current oppressive policies, a movement will be launched across the country. Kisan Board Ittehad leaders said in order to put pressure on the government for acceptance of their demands, protest demonstrations, rallies and sit-ins will be held across the country.

Kisan Board Ittehad said Rs 129 billion allocated for agriculture in the budget is an eye wash. Sardar Zafar said protest movement will be launched across the country as farmers were hit hard as a result of government’s poor policies.

Kisan Board Ittehad said the prices of fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals and water were skyrocketing but farmers were not getting due returns of their crops and there is a record decline in the production of wheat, rice and cotton.