Kite flying declared non-bailable offense in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly has passed the amended Kite Flying Prohibition Act 2024, which imposes a complete ban on kite flying across the province.

Under the new legislation, any involvement in kite flying, manufacturing, or transportation of kite-related materials is strictly prohibited. Individuals caught flying kites will face 3 to 5 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs2 mln, or both.

Those involved in the production or transportation of kites, including manufacturers and transporters, will face a penalty of 5 to 7 years in prison, a fine of up to Rs5 mln, or both.

Minors found participating in kite flying will be fined Rs50,000 for the first offense and Rs100,000 for a second offense.

The law also mandates fines ranging from 500,000 to 5 million rupees for those involved in the manufacturing, sale, or transportation of kites.

The introduction of this law follows a series of tragic incidents resulting from the use of sharp kite strings, which have led to the loss of many precious lives. The new law aims to protect human lives by enforcing a comprehensive ban in the region.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Hina Parvez Butt. The resolution expressed concerns about the increasing incidents of stray kite strings in the province.

The PML-N MPA in her resolution urged the Punjab Assembly House to declare kite and string-making non-bailable offences and urged judges to not give bail to people booked under the said charges.