KJP activated economic activities, created employment opportunities: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD (INP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar declaring the Kamyab Jawan Progamme (KJP) massive economic activator in the country has said that the programme created over 50,000 employment opportunities in various sectors.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, expressing satisfaction over latest data of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said that the number of KJP’s beneficiaries surged manifold.

Usman Dar said that the incumbent present government rolled out the flagship KJP a couple of years ago under which different pro-youth schemes including Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Skill for All and others were launched to provide gainful employment and meaningful engagement to the young people constituting around 60 per cent of the country’s population.

The government was extending financial and technical assistance to the youth for imparting trainings in high-tech trades and opening their own businesses in different sectors, he added.

The Special Assistant to PM said the young people could get soft loans worth millions of rupee by submitting practical business plans under the YES. For a successful business, the youth needed workable business ideas instead of huge amount in loans, he added. He said, “I am well aware of the problems being faced by youth in getting concessionary loans under the YES. The partner banks of KJP have been asked to expedite the loan disbursement process.”

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted success story of Muhammad Asif who succeeded in opening dairy farming business in Khanewal after getting soft loan under the KJP.

Muhammad Asif, in a video message, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and KJP team for providing such opportunities to the youth.