KMC razes several encroachments in Karachi’s old city area

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) in its latest action in Karachi’s old city area on Friday razed several illegal constructions, in its ongoing encroachment drive.

As per details, 280 shops built on the nullah in the area city’s area of Light House were razed and rooms built on the footpath near Adar Bukhari mosque Kharadar were also bulldozed.

The KMC also razed a traffic police picket built on the footpath near Zainab market, while several pushcarts were seized from Passport Office Saddar.

On January 24, the Supreme Court had directed the Sindh government to furnish a comprehensive plan within two weeks elucidating measures to restore Karachi to its original shape.

The court had also sought a master plan of the city enacted after 1950.

On February 26, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued directives to the relevant authorities to cooperate and continue the operation against encroachment in Karachi.

During the hearing about the removal of encroachment and reviving the metropolis, Karachi Registry of the apex court directed the Sindh chief secretary to supervise the anti-encroachment operation and ensure cooperation and consultation among relevant departments and organisations.

It ordered to remove all the encroachment from the city including from Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.