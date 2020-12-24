Pic24-017 KOHAT: Dec24-A vendor is pulling over loaded hand cart in local bazaar of the city to supply goods to its destination and earn for the livelihood of his family. ONLINE PHOTO by Basit Gillani

KOHAT: A vendor is pulling over loaded hand cart in local bazaar of the city to supply goods to its destination and earn for the livelihood of his family.

The Frontier Post / December 24, 2020
