Kohistan: 24 passengers dead as bus fell into river

F.P. Report

KOHISTAN: As many as 24 passengers were killed and two injured on Friday night when a bus carrying 31 people fell into a raiver in a horrible incident of a bridge collapse in Kohistan.

According to details, the incident took place in Kandia subdivision of the Upper Kohistan. The bus had women and children on board.

Police officials told media that all passengers belonged to the same family, who were travelling to attend a function.

DPO Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor while speaking to the media said the final police report will be issued after investigators probe into the accident.