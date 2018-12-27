Komal crushes tourney favorite to enter semis

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Eighth seed Komal Khan pulled a sensational upset when she defeated favorite Riffat Khan to form a complete surprise semifinal lineup in 12th DG Rangers Sindh National Squash – 2018 here at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

None of the expected semifinalists made it to the semifinals as all four players made it to the women’s event last-four stage had been seeded below four.

Komal Khan lost the first set to Riffat Khan before making a strong comeback to beat the top seed by 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 score in 31 minutes. Fortunately or unfortunately for her, she will face Rushana Mehboob in semifinals, the only player in the semifinal lineup seeded below her.

The 9/16 seed Rushana pulled an upset against seventh seed Noor ul Huda after coming from behind twice to eventually record 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5 victory in 24 minutes.

Fifth seed Saima Shoukat defeated surprise unseeded opponent Fehmina Asim by 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 score in the only match of the event where higher seeded player prevailed. Fehmina had reached quarters after upsetting third seed Noureena Shams in pre-quarters.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Moqaddas Ashraf took only 11 minutes to stun second seed Anam Aziz recording a formidable 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 victory.

Meanwhile, top seed in men’s event, TayyabAslam overpowered sixth seed Syed Ali Bukhari by 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 11-5 score after a 43-minute encounter.

Third seed Ahsan Ayaz took 26 minutes to overpower eighth seed Abdul Malik by 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 score in 26 minutes.

Seventh seed Zahir Shah eased into semifinals after his fourth seeded quarterfinal opponent Israr Ahmed retired hurt in the first set. The score-line stood at 7-7 when Israr got injured.

Fifth seed Ammad Fareed stunned second seed Asim Khan in straight sets recording a 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 victory in 35 minutes.