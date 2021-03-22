Korean fried chicken spot in LoDo

DENVER (Axios): If crazy-crackly fried chicken is your thing, you’re going to love MonoMono KFC, Denver’s newest Korean fried chicken joint in LoDo.

Behind the business — which opened Saturday at 1550 Blake St. — is longtime restaurateur J.W. Lee, who runs Wasabi Sushi Bar in Lakewood and the local fast-casual Asian chain Menya Noodle Bar.

On the menu: Choose from soy garlic or hot and spicy wings (or both). A dozen costs $16.

Don’t overlook the starters — like the crispy kimchi fries ($11) — or a few other main course contenders: namely the bulgogi cheeseburger ($14), gochujang fried chicken burger ($13) and kimchi fried rice ($11).

If you’re thirsty, try a cocktail with house-infused soju (a Korean spirit).