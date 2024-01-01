Kosovo bans TikTok use for government institutions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) : The Kosovo government banned TikTok on Friday for all government institutions.

Deputy Interior Minister Bardhyl Dobra, who presented the decision, said the app was banned to “increase cyber security.”

”The Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends the government of the Republic of Kosovo to prohibit the installation, use and operation of the TikTok social network application and all its services on all state electronic communications networks and official information and communications technology equipment owned and managed by public institutions,” Dobra said in listing the reasons for the ban.

He added that government institutions should impose technical restrictions to stop the operation of TikTok services.

All public officials are obliged to remove the app and installation files from official devices.

The decision is compatible with Kosovo’s cyber ​​security law and measures by allied countries.

The proposal was unanimously accepted by the Cabinet.