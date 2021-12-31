Kosovo declares UN mission employee persona non grata

BELGRADE (RIA Novosti): The authorities of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo have declared an employee of the UN mission (UNMIK, UNMIK) from the Russian Federation persona non grata, said “Foreign Minister” Donika Gervala.

“At the request of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, today I made a decision to declare the Russian representative in UNMIK persona non grata because of his harmful activities, which violate the national security of the Republic of Kosovo. At the same time, I notified the competent authorities about the implementation of this decision. The republics of Kosovo remain committed to the fight against the negative influence of the Russian Federation and its satellites in the region, whose goal is to undermine the achievements of Kosovo and our partners, primarily the Uni-ted States, NATO and the EU,” the Kosovo Albanian minister wrote on Faceb-ook, without revealing the name of the Russian.

In response, the Russian Embassy in Serbia said that the declaration by the Kosovo Albanian authorities in Pristina persona non grata of an employee of the UN mission (UNMIK, UNMIK) from the Russian Federation is a provocation.

“On December 31, the so-called” authorities “of Kosovo publicly announced the” persona non grata “of an employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), who is a citizen of the Russian Federation, for allegedly incompatible with diplomatic status activities,” the diplomatic mission said.

“We regard this” decision “by Pristina as yet another anti-Russian and anti-United Nations provocation undertaken to curry favor with Western mentors, – the message says.

Russian diplomats indicated that they expect that “the Kosovo Albanian prank will be given a tough and unequivocal rebuke through UNMIK” and called on the United Nations administration of the province to fully ensure the safety of its Russian employees.

The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Viosa Osmani, announced on October 22 that, at her request, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry declared two diplomats in the office of the Russian Embassy in Serbia, who are constantly working in Pristina, persona non grata.