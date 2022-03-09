Kourtney takes fans inside Khloé Kardashian’s pantry

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Kourtney Kardashian is helping fans takes notes how to organise pantry as she took fans inside Khloé Kardashian’s ‘work of art’.

Taking to her brand Poosh’s official website, the 42-year-old reality TV star provided fans’ an exclusive glimpse of The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s new but more modern and stylish pantry.

The article describes the house’s section as a “wildly curated pantry room” which has “organised, labelled, and showcased by category.”

The well-managed pantry was later referred as a “work of art” on the website.

The mum of one seemingly is a fan of keeping the boxed and canned stuff on lower portions in the shelves while cookbooks and “more backstock of her favourite snacks” goes straight to upper ones.