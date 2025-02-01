KP additional advocate general resigns

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Syed Kausar Ali Shah has stepped down as Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing bias from the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

The former AAG wrote in his resignation submitted to KP Chief Minister said the key reason for resignation is the discrimination endured from the JCP, due to non-furnishing of an affidavit of resignation from my membership with PTI.

Sources said Kasuar Shah tendered his resignation after he was not considered for the post of additional judge in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Earlier, Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the appointment of 10 additional judges for the Peshawar High Court.