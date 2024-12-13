KP apex committee decides to remove bunkers in Kurram to restore peace

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The provincial apex committee on Friday decided to eliminate all the bunkers in Kurram district to ensure peace in the volatile region.

It was also decided during the meeting that the restive region would also be de-weaponized.

The apex committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met here in Peshawar on Friday, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Peshawar’s Corps Commander, cabinet members and other high officials.

The meeting was briefed on the current situation of restive Kurram region and initiatives taken to ensure peace.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured CM Gandapur of his support to achieve peace in Kurram.

“It is our topmost priority to ensure peace in Kurram. The federal government is ready to enhance the capacity of provincial law-enforcement agencies,” interior minister said.

Earlier in the day, Mohsin Naqvi has a meeting with Ali Amin Gandapur here in Peshawar.

The duo exchanged views on the security situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Kurram Agency, which remained in the grip of deadly violence for months.

Naqvi stressed that the restive areas in Kurram were direly in need of enduring peace and it’s the responsibility of all stakeholders.

The duo lauded the sacrifices of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.