KP apex committee vows stern action against terrorists

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtnkhwa, Àli Amin Gandaopur on Thursday chaired the Apex Committee meeting to address the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on recent terrorist incidents and formulating strategies to maintain law and order.

The meeting saw participation from key civil, military, and law enforcement officials, underscoring the need for unified efforts against terrorism. The committee decided uncompromising action against terrorism and sectarianism. The provincial government will take strict action against individuals and groups involved in terrorism and sectarian hatred. The Chief Minister has directed all departments to ensure no leniency is shown.

The law enforcement and intelligence agencies will strengthen coordination to effectively monitor and counter terrorist activities through increased surveillance and intelligence-sharing. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. The Chief Minister ordered the police to crackdown on armed groups and individuals.

The administration will ensure public safety and protect lives and property of the citizens. The committee also decided to request a judicial inquiry into the Bannu incident, while the government will conduct its own inquiry to determine individual responsibilities.

The apex committee said that peaceful protest is recognized as a right, but citizens are urged to avoid violence and taking the law into their hands. The committee highlighted the sacrifices of the army, police, and security agencies, stating that undemocratic agendas and unnecessary criticism of government institutions harm the sentiments of the martyrs’ families and should be avoided.

The committee was informed that there is no ongoing military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will handle terrorist elements with enhanced manpower, vehicles, weapons, and other essentials. The police force has been directed to remain on high alert, increase patrolling, and prioritize southern districts.

The CTD will operate in suspected areas, with support from the army and security forces in remote border regions. A committee headed by the Commissioner, including representatives from all stakeholders, will be established to resolve misunderstandings between the public and institutions.

These measures aim to restore peace and stability, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government, armed forces, and police remain committed to eliminating terrorism and maintaining law and order.