KP assembly pass Fata merger bill with two-third majority

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday passed the KP-Fata merger bill from the assembly with two third majority and made Fata as part of KP.

The session was started at 3 o’clock as earlier JUI-F workers stage a protest in front of KP assembly and throw stone against police and media person in which some of the media person and police were also injured.

The vote count showed that 87 provincial lawmakers voted in favor of the bill while seven members from the KP assembly including the opposition member of JUI-F were setting on their chair during the vote.

When the session was started by Speaker Asad Qaiser take oath from minority lawmaker Baldev Kumar.

The House proceeded to discuss the bill, where Jamaat-e-Islami’s parliamentary leader Anayatullah addressed the assembly.

The JI lawmaker said that Malakand should be given an extensible tax amnesty for 10 years and Rs.100 billion annual development package should be given to KP similar as FATA.

CM KP Pervaiz Khattak also addressed the KP assembly, where he said that that people have been accusing him of taking bribe from caretaker CM.

“Please don’t bring up allegations,” said Pervaiz Khattak, adding that those leveling blame should provide evidence as well.

Resolution approved to exempt PATA from taxes for 10 years

A resolution was approved in the assembly to exempt Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) from taxes for a time period of 10 years.

The resolution was presented by Dr Haider Ali in the House, which was signed by all the parliamentary leaders of the political parties except for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl.

The resolution demanded a development package of Rs. 100 billion for the PATA, same as the FATA region. It also demanded subsidy on electricity.

The resolution also asked for continuation of Sharia justice system in the Malakand Division. Protesters clash with police outside KP Assembly

Earlier, protesters clashed with police outside the KP assembly over the merger bill. The police are said to have baton-charged the protesters to stop them from entering the assembly building. The police also shelled tear-gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

However, the protesters, who are reported to be members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, pelted stones at the police officers.

Five people have sustained minor injuries while as many as 20 people have been detained.

The JUI-F lawmakers had reached the assembly building Sunday morning to besiege it in protest.

Earlier, lawmakers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) had expressed their reservations over the FATA-KP merger bill.

In wake of the situation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had approached the lawmakers to resolve the building crisis.

It was learnt that 24 MPAs from Malakand Division had expressed their reservations over the content of the bill.

