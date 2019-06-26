KP Assembly passes Rs 6.52 bln demands for grants

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The provincial assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Tuesday here approved Rs 6.52 billions’ demands for grants pertaining to provincial assembly, general

Administration, finance, treasuries and local fund audit.

The demands for grants were presented by Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra and Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan which the House adopted with majority of votes.

There were a total of 37 cut motions on three demands for grants which were moved by leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Hussain, HumairaKhatoon,

Salah Uddin, Shagufta Malik, BadshahSaleh, RehanaIsamil, SobiaShahid, Samar Bilour, SardarHussainBabak, Shahida, Ahmad Kundi, NighatOrakazi, Khushdil Khan, Faisal Zeb, Bahadur Khan and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota.

There were 15 cut motions on demands for grant on general administration and 22 cut motions on finance, treasury and local fund.

Replying to points raised by opposition members on their cut motions, the finance minister informed the Hose, “We are moving towards transparency and good governance through reforms we have introduced in various social sectors. We are also providing funds to every uplift scheme in time.”

He informed that major chunk of development program of the general administration would be spent on uplift projects, adding that promotion of agriculture and IT are on priority list along with education and health.

The government is focusing on education, health, tourism, IT and industry sectors as it would put positive impact on the overall performance.

He said the priority would be given to those projects that would have more impact on the masses through active management.

He said backward areas would get equal development funds and there would be no discrimination in this regard, he asserted and assured that funds would be released to all members of the House without any discrimination.

He reiterated that there is no new tax in the provincial budget and the increase in professional tax would be spent on welfare of poor and deserving people.

He said as many as 25,000 teachers would be appointed in one year to improve the quality of education.

The billion tree project and other development projects would be given funds as per their importance and impact on human live.

He said under the 10-year development plan for tribal district the government would set aside extra allocation to bring these areas in mainstream.

The Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohmmad Khan replying to cut motions regarding general administration, told the House he would direct the department concerned to present a report on the complaints regarding poor condition and deteriorated infrastructure and unhygienic condition at MPA hostel in Peshawar and KP House in Islamabad to the Chief Minister for further action.

Earlier, Khushdil Khan Advocate, Shagufta Malik, Sardar Hussain Babak, Samar Bilour, Mian Nisar Gul, Salahuddin Khan, Orangzaib Nalota, Nighat Orakzai and others complained about discriminatory release of funds among opposition members and poor performance of services and general administration departments.