KP Assembly speaker rejects ECP’s request to convene session before Senate elections

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has written letters to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and governor about oath-taking of the lawmakers elected on reserved seats.

The ECP has asked the KP chief minister and governor to make arrangements for oath-taking of the MPAS recently elected on reserved seats. The ECP has asked the chief minister and the governor to convene a session of the KP Assembly before July 21 for oath-taking of the new members.

However, the KP Assembly speaker has refused to convene a session of the provincial assembly.

As a result, the ECP has written a letter to the secretary of KP chief minister. The ECP says the KP chief minister should send a summary to the governor for session of the assembly session.

The ECP says that oath-taking of the lawmakers elected on reserved seats has already been delayed. The ECP says it’s mandatory for the lawmakers elected on reserved seats to take oath before the Senate elections.