KP Budget, opposition’s tactic and call of the day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has presented a Rs1,332 billion budget for the year 2022-23 including an allocation of Rs 1,108.9 billion for the settled districts and Rs 223.1 billion for merged tribal districts. According to KP Finance Minister, the government has made all possible efforts to provide relief to the common man in the budget through various measures including 31% increase in the salaries of government employees together with 15% disparity reduction allowance and regularization of over 63000 government servants. Similarly, Rs. 26 billion had been allocated for the Insaaf Food Card program along with a 15% increase in the pension of retired government employees to reduce the impact of rising inflation. The KP government had carried forward the PTI’s flagship program of Sehat Card Plus and vowed to provide free treatment of Bone marrow transplant, thalassemia and other deadly diseases under the initiative. As said, the total provincial income is to be estimated about Rs1,332 billion including Rs750.9 billion to be collected from federal taxes, 92.9 billion rupees in the head of oil, gas and hydel power royalties along with provincial share from divisible pool on war on terror, and local levies etc.

The PTI government in KP has presented its fourth successive budget excluding the previous term in office during 2013-18. The KP government has tried to take a solo flight, separating its course from the center to project a typical economic doctrine by raising minimum wage, initiating Insaaf Food Card, Sehat Card Plus and other programs of public welfare. The KP government has followed the footprints of the federal government and reduced some provincial taxes and also offered loans to small scale industrialists and young entrepreneurs for setting up small and medium businesses in the province. The KP government has allocated significant funds for development projects both in settled districts as well as newly merged districts of Erstwhile FATA during its last year in office. Earlier, the KP government did not use development funds in a bid to support the federal treasury in the initial two years of the PTI government in the center. Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has termed it a performance-based, pro-poor and largest-ever budget in the history of the province. According to him, the provincial government did not compromise on the developmental portfolio along with significant increase in the funds for education, health and other social sectors, despite the difficult financial situation. On other hand, the opposition rejected the provincial budget and termed it an unrealistic fiscal planning at a critical time when province was indebted to Rs 900 billion loans, with a flimsy industrial and agriculture base and meager revenue generation. Opposition leaders also accused the government of giving incorrect statistics regarding the development projects and fiscal management in the previous year.

Apparently, the political parties and government have politicized the economy and are determined to undermine each other’s endeavors through unjust and biased criticism and actions. The rulers had started a race to leave each other behind in the competition of extra-judicial economic measures and unjustified development projects which endangered the economic survival of the country in this unpredictable world. However, the circumstances demand a political consensus and economic dialogue to rescue the national economy through collective wisdom instead of individual projection and politicization of the issues.