KP Cabinet approves action plan for resolving Kurram issue

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 18th meeting of the provincial cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Monday focused on issues faced by Kurram district and approved a robust action plan aimed at restoring durable peace and stability in the strife ridden area.

The meeting, attended by members of the provincial cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and concerned administrative secretaries, was briefed on the prevailing situation in Kurram, where during the recent unfortunate incidents about 133 precious lives have been lost and about 177 people injured. A Grand Jirga has been constituted to deescalate the volatile situation, ensure peace and resolve the crisis. The Jirga, comprising of respected local elders, will remain in the area until peace is completely restored. The provincial government underscored the importance of community involvement, calling on local elders to cooperate in identifying and isolating elements inciting sectarian hatred and unrest.

The provincial cabinet decided to declare individuals spreading hatred as terrorists and take strict legal action against them. Such elements will be included in Schedule IV under the law. Additionally, bunkers in the area will be demolished, and heavy weapons in the possession of residents will be confiscated to curb violence.

“The local communities must stand united against divisive elements that threaten our peace and stability,” remarked Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. “The government remains resolute in its commitment to restoring harmony in the region.” It was further decided that as many as 65 checkpoints will be established along key locations, particularly on the Kurram Highway, to ensure security. Similarly, a formal request has also been sent to the Federal Government for the deployment of FC platoons to strengthen the security.

The Provincial Cabinet approved a comprehensive relief package for the victims of violence in Kurram. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the martyrs and injured individuals, while compensation will be extended for properties damaged. A survey to assess the extent of damages is underway, and Rs. 380 million has already been released for this purpose. Additional funds will be provided if needed, the Cabinet further decided. All out efforts are being made to ensure the immediate and dignified return of all those families who have been displaced from their homes due to the conflict.

Similarly, the Cabinet decided to provide bulletproof and bombproof vehicles and other necessary equipment to the civil administration, CTD and law enforcement agencies in the merged districts, southern districts and Malakand, to enhance their capacity to counter violent conflicts. In response to the acute shortage of essential medicines in Kurram, the Provincial Cabinet directed for the immediate supply of medicines via helicopter.

The Cabinet also constituted a high-level monitoring committee, comprising the Provincial Law Minister, Advisor to CM for Information and relevant parliamentarians to oversee the implementation of the action plan. This committee will ensure that all measures, from financial assistance to peacebuilding efforts, are being executed effectively and transparently. The Provincial Cabinet also approved a compensation package for Shuhada of the 26th November D-Chowk incident under which Rs 10 Million each will be provided to the bereaved families. Similarly, Rs 1 million will be provided to those seriously injured.

The cabinet also approved a compensation package of Rs 187.00 million to the families of Shuhada of security forces belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who embraced martyrdom during the terrorism related incidents. This package will be provided as token of acknowledgement to the family of the martyred officer(s) and soldier(s).

The cabinet further approved the creation of 10 posts of Judges for Peshawar High Court, Peshawar. It is pertinent to mention here that the President has increased the number of Judges of Peshawar High Court from 20 to 30. Accordingly, the Peshawar High Court requested for creation of 10 posts of additional Judges. The cabinet also approved the annual report 2023 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission. It also approved recommendations of the commission with respect to producing quality human resource in the province including formulation of strategy for relaxing the criteria for recruitment under minority quota. The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lauded the performance of the commission and directed the Finance Department to resolve the financial needs of the commission on priority basis. It also approved the placement of annual report of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority for the Financial Year 2022-23 before the Provincial Assembly.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Information Commissioners, Social & Judicial, under the Right to Information Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial cabinet also approved provision of additional funds (supplementary grant) for Purchase/installation of security equipment, jammers, communication system & CCTV cameras in the prisons of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It also granted the status of “Authorize Entity” to the prison wood working industries for the direct sale of furniture/wood items to all government entities.

The cabinet further approved the absorption of 106 Khasadars of District Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. The cabinet approved the constitution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sugarcane and Sugar Beet Control Board for the year 2024-25. It also approved names of the members of the Board of Directors of WSSC Abbottabad and Kohat. The Cabinet also gave its approval for the removal of members of Search and Nomination Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation.

The cabinet accorded approval to the exemption to the extent of 1% in respect of Infrastructure Development Cess under section 6 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Infrastructure Development Cess Act, 2022. The cabinet granted approval to the proposed amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Biosphere Reserve and Conservancy Rules 2022.