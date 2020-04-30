KP Cabinet approves implementation of KP Epidemic and Emergency Relief Ordinance

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held under the chair of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Peshawar on Thursday.

Briefing media men about cabinet decisions, advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir said the cabinet has approved seven million package for martyrs of frontline workers of corona virus.

The meeting approved establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid System Company.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved Implementation of KP Epidemic and Emergency Relief Ordinance besides establishment of Forensic Lab in the province.

The Advisor said ban on tourist resorts and public transport will be continued till further orders.

Ajmal Wazir said the private education institutions will give concession of 10 to 20 percent in monthly fees of students.

He said the cabinet also extended public holidays till 15th of May.