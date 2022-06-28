KP Cabinet approves regularization of 58,000 adhoc teachers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its 75th meeting held here Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair approved the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill, 2021’ to regularize the services of the teachers appointed on adhoc basis in the province since 2017. This will benefit around 58 thousand teachers who have been appointed on merit against the sanctioned posts in various categories (BS-12 to BS-16) and are performing duties in various schools of the province.

The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of various Government Departments. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information & Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA’A Cell informed that the cabinet also approved the addition of 38 new Public Services of six departments, which have been identified, refined and finalized by the Right to Services Commission (RTS) after holding multiple sessions with Secretaries and different tiers of the Departments. The new Public Services include the issuance of fitness certificate to vehicles, pollution control certificates, issuance of route permit to commercial vehicles, repair & maintenance of water supply lines of DWSS of TMAs, sanitation in designated area of TMAs, streetlights, NOC for the establishment of fruit markets and scholarships etc. These public services will be delivered by the departments concerned.

The chief minister, he said, announced Rs.one million for the heirs of the deceased girl student who was killed in wall collapse in Dir and Rs.one lac each for those sustaining injuries in the said incident. The school was also named after the deceased student. The cabinet, he said, also approved the transfer of state land measuring 7 Kanals & 16 Marlas to Tehsil municipal administration Domel, District Bannu for the construction of its office building, which is presently functioning in a rented building. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining of Minor Minerals from River Bed Rules, 2022’, which have been prepared in light of the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee. The rules will contribute towards regulating and protecting the natural course of rivers, allied infrastructure as well as promoting scientific mining activities in the riverbeds, where minor minerals like Bajri, Shingle, Ordinary Sand, Gravel and Ordinary Stones are found and fulfill the demands of the construction industry. The cabinet also approved the imposition of fines of Rs.0.5 million to Rs.1.5 million on illegal mining.

Barrister Saif further informed that the cabinet also approved a one-time grant of Rs. 16.63 million for the rehabilitation, functionalization and clearance of the PESCO liabilities of as many as 13 tube wells established by PAK-PWD in Peshawar during the year 2017-18. These tube wells, out of which only one is completed and the rest are non-operational due to various deficiencies, are being taken over from the PAK-PWD by the Water & Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) as per direction of the competent authority to operationalize them in the public interest. The SACM further said that the cabinet authorized the Secretary Forests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to declare/notify Joint Check Posts & Wildlife Check Posts at appropriate places for effective conservation, protection and management of the Wildlife resources of the province. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the establishment of Kabalgram as Waterfowl Public Game Reserve in Shangla District wherein the hunting of wild animals shall not be allowed without special permit.

Muhammad Ali Saif further informed that the cabinet also approved the establishment of an Interim Tribunal in light of the directions of the Peshawar High Court to dispose of Mines and Minerals related cases. The cabinet, he said, also approved the abolition of the Interment Centre status of the Interment Centre Fiza Ghat, District Swat in the wake of improved law and order situation in the province. Similarly, the cabinet approved the transfer of required land to the Elementary & Secondary Education Department for upgradation of the Government High School Lilownai to the level of Higher Secondary School in District Shangla.

The cabinet, he said, also approved the transfer of 20 kanal land owned by the Industries Department to Higher Education Department for the establishment of Govt. College of Commerce & Management Sciences at Takhtbai District Mardan. The Barrister further said that the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to devise mechanism for the provision of land for universities so as to ensure the continuation of educational activities in smooth manner as well security of the agricultural land.

