KP cabinet assures all out support for flood victims

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired 37th meeting of the provincial cabinet on Wednesday to get detailed briefing on the damages caused by the floods, relief and rehabilitation activities.

During the meeting, special prayers was arranged for the flood victims. ON the occasion, CM Gandapur lauded local administration and rescue teams for their excellent rescue efforts.

The Chief Minister said all other relevant departments and institutions responded promptly and effectively, adding that all institutions and departments deserve praise for this excellent performance.

Gandapur said rescue operation in the first phase has been completed, however, the search for the missing persons continued.

He said the compensation payments to families of martyrs and injured will continue. Gandapur assured that all flood victims will get compensation, no one will be left deprived.

The Chief Minister said health centers in affected areas should be made functional immediately.

Gandapur said availability of essential medicines should be ensured in these health centers besides availability of mobile hospitals in these areas. He said precautionary measures should be taken in view of the possible threat of epidemics spreading in the affected areas.

The CM said steps should also be taken to provide fodder for livestock in these areas and protect them from diseases. He said a special campaign should be launched for complete cleanliness in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister said drinking water, tube wells, etc. should be restored soon in the flood-affected areas.

He directed that the work of restoring all the connecting roads to these areas should be expedited. He said data on property damages in the areas was being collected. The CM said those whose houses were destroyed will be given houses, adding that compensation will also be given for the loss of livestock.

Gandapur assured that those whose businesses have been affected will also be given a generous package. He said the provincial government is in a position to put its people back on their feet.