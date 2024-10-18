KP cabinet empowers Gandapur to shuffle police officers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet that met with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair approved the withdrawal of transfer/posting powers from the provincial police chief, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the chief minister will transfer the DPOs, RPOs and DIGs in the province.

Gandapur presided over the provincial cabinet meeting in which he accorded the approval of withdrawing the power of transfer/posting of officers from the IGP, they added.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the chief minister retold the members about the story of PTI Islamabad demo.

He said: “What happened to our peaceful protest in Islamabad in recent days is intolerable.

“Our policemen and rescue personnel have also been detained illegally. Our rescue machinery has also been seized illegally.

Wherever I go as Chief Minister, officials and other necessary machinery will accompany me.

“Fascism was done in KP House in Islamabad. Our property was destroyed illegally.”

He threatened to take ‘stern action’ against the Islamabad police and administration, saying: “If it is proved that they were tortured by Islamabad police and administration, we will take strict action

He added; “A committee has been formed to assess the damage caused to KP House and legal action will be taken after deliberations.

“We will not compromise on the province’s autonomy and constitutional rights under the 18th Amendment,.