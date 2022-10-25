KP Cabinet expresses concern over non-provision of Rs10b by Centre

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair expressed concern over the non-provision of Rs10-billion announced by the Federal Government for rehabilitation of the flood affectees and resolved that all political and legal options would be utilized for getting the Provincial rights.

The Cabinet decided that in case the same are not provided, the matter will be taken to the court to get justice. To reduce flood damages in future, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to conduct a survey for the establishment of a dam on River Swat as this will not only help generate cheap electricity and contribute towards bringing the barren lands under cultivation but also minimize the chances of flood damages. The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA’A Cell informed that the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to complete the ongoing survey for the losses incurred by the flood effectees on emergency basis so as to ensure the rehabilitation and early return of the affectees to their houses.

The cabinet, he said, was informed on this occasion that KP is the only province that started the payment of compensation to the flood-stricken people and the payment process will be completed with the completion of the survey. The cabinet, he said, also felicitated Babar Saleem on assuming the charge of the portfolio of the Advisor to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Barrister Saif said the Federal Government was not treating the KP Province fairly and wanted to create financial hardships for it by not providing its due share of billions of rupees under the net profit on hydel power. This step-motherly treatment by the Federal Government is against the norms of democracy, the cabinet observed. He said the intentional delay in the provision of resources and due rights by the Central Government has caused financial constraints for the province, however, the province has been managing the same by making alternate arrangements.

He said the Chief Minister also directed for removing encroachments off the rivers, streams and water channels so as to avoid losses and damages during floods in future. He said work on the establishment and rehabilitation of small dams in other parts of the province will also be initiated soon to minimize the chances of flood damages.

The Chief Minister, he said, directed for reviewing the relevant laws and rules to enhance the efficiency of all the boards and authorities in the province. He said the Cabinet approved the upgradation of Tehsil Razar, District Swabi to the status of a Sub Division. The Cabinet, he said, also accorded approval to pay remuneration and allowances to the Local Government Reps under the relevant rules, which will cost a sum of Rs1479.365 million annually. The Cabinet also decided to select the convener of Tehsil City Council through elections to be conducted by the Election Commission.

The cabinet, he said, also accorded approval to the KP Conservancy and Biosphere Reserve Rules, 2022 with the aim to protect Biodiversity and promote its sustainable use. The cabinet, he further informed, also approved the KP Environmental Improvement Fund (KP-EIF) Board Rules, 2022.

The rules authorize the Chairperson and the Secretary of the Environmental Improvement Fund to operate the designated account jointly with due approval of the board and make expenditures as per rules. The KP-EIF Board Rules, 2022 include some basic essentials like meetings of the board, decisions of the board and invitation to experts etc. He further said that the cabinet also approved to get soft loans of 60 million Dollors from the ADB for the rehabilitation and restoration of the irrigation channels and infrastructure damaged by the floods. The Cabinet also approved the KP Forestry Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022 with the purpose to include Chief Minister KP as Chairperson and Minister of the department or Advisor to Chief Minister or Special Assistant to Chief Minister concerned as Vice Chairperson of the commission.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet also approved the establishment of Provincial Flood Response Coordination Center (PFRCC) to coordinate with National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) for smooth conduct of relief operations, achieving optimum synergy between Federal/Provincial Departments, disaster management authorities and donors etc. in the wake of recent devastating floods. The coordination center at the provincial level will be led by Chief Minister KP as Chairman and a nominated Minister of the Provincial Government as its Deputy Chairman.

The cabinet also approved enrollment of the sons/wards nominated by the retired or due to be retired 21 Khasadars of the erstwhile FATA against the vacant posts for absorption in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in light of the judgments of the Peshawar High Court, he informed. The Cabinet approved the appointment of Aamer Khan Jadoon as Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL). The Cabinet, Barrister Saif said, also approved the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydel Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Related