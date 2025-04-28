KP cabinet urges Centre to reconsider policy regarding Kabul

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The 33th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held here on Friday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

While briefing about the decisions Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif said that the Cabinet approved Climate Action Board (CAB) Bill, 2025. The financially independent Board will coordinate and oversee climate strategies across different departments of the Government. It will be a body corporate being administratively and functionally independent and will: Develop, review, amend, and oversee the execution of climate policies and action plans for the province; Conduct & maintain provincial GHG inventories and establish emission baselines; Conduct, promote and oversee supervise research on mitigation, adaptation, and climate finance; Coordinate and facilitate climate action activities across Departments; Mobilize financial resources for climate action and establish, operate and maintain the dedicated Climate Action Board Fund. The Bill, allows the Board to appoint such officers, officials, experts, advisers and consultants, as it considerers necessary, to assist the Secretariat in the discharge of its functions.

He said that the cabinet approved forwarding of resolution No. 167 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Federal Government. The resolution passed by the Assembly on April 28, 2025, states that: “This House expresses serious concern over the repeated arrests of former Member of the National Assembly, Ali Wazir, the filing of frivolous and baseless cases against him, and his being subjected to continued political victimization. Ali Wazir is currently gravely ill and is being denied his fundamental right to proper medical treatment. He is being transferred from one jail to another on different pretexts, which is not only worsening his physical and mental health but is also a clear violation of human rights and constitutional principles.”

Through the resolution, the KP assembly demanded that “Ali Wazir be released immediately and unconditionally. He be provided with adequate and quality medical facilities. All politically motivated cases filed against him be withdrawn. All political workers be granted the constitutional rights of freedom of expression and peaceful political activity. The government and relevant institutions ensure implementation of Article 10-A (Right to Fair Trial), Article 19 (Freedom of Expression), and Article 14 (Right to Dignity) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Therefore, this Assembly recommends to the provincial government to urge the federal government to take immediate and positive action in light of humanitarian considerations, constitutional obligations, and democratic values.”

According to him the cabinet also approved forwarding to the Federal Government the joint resolution No. 161 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution stated that: “Whereas the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a victim of terrorism for several decades. During this time, thousands of innocent civilians and police personnel have laid down their lives. The people of the province are still yearning to be freed from this menace.

The ongoing incidents of terrorism continue to pose a constant threat to the lives and property of the public. In this regard, the policy of the Government of Pakistan concerning Afghanistan has proven to be ineffective. Instead of curbing terrorism, it has led to its escalation and has also strained the relations between the two countries and their peoples. It has further complicated the situation by promoting mutual hatred, affecting trade, and deteriorating law and order.”

It says that “in this context, immediate and concrete measures have become essential to restore trust between the two brotherly nations and to establish lasting peace in the region.” It recommended to the provincial government “to urge the federal government to reconsider and immediately revise its current policy regarding Afghanistan. Moreover, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be empowered to play an effective role in resolving all outstanding issues through direct and meaningful dialogue with Afghanistan, so that lasting peace and stability in the region can be ensured.”

The cabinet approved forwarding of resolution No. 168 adopted by the Provincial Assembly of KhyberPakhtunkhwa to the Federal Government. The resolution states that: “The House of (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly) expresses concerns over the Pahalgam incident and strongly condemns India’s hostile actions, including threats pertaining to the Indus Water Treaty and acts of aggression against Pakistan. The House reaffirms its full support for the Government of Pakistan’s sovereign right to safeguard National Interest through all necessary measures. We urge the international community to take immediate action of India’s violation of international obligation and to play its role in preserving regional peace and stability.

This House stands united with the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan defense of our homeland.” Added Barrister Dr. Saif. Explaining other decisions of the Cabinet Barrister Dr. Saif said that the cabinet approved enhanced cost of the scheme ‘construction of Police Station Jani Khel District Bannu’. The cost of the scheme as per the estimates of 2021 was Rs.100.00 Million but at the present rate its cost has increased to Rs. 140.43 million. Upon completion the scheme will strengthen the police to improve the law and order situation in the Jani Khel area of sub-division Wazir district Bannu.

The cabinet approved signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Survey of Pakistan for initiation of a pilot project on Cadastral Mapping in Peshawar and Mohmand districts. The Government has cent per cent computerized the land record in 9 districts while in remaining 10 districts 90% record is computerized. Service Delivery Centers have been established in all these districts: Providing digital record to the landowners, efficient Recovery of Provincial Receipts; Ensuring real time updating of Land Records thus after completion of the project all Land Records will be digitized. But Cadaster Map/ Massavis are still Manually Managed. This Digitization of Cadaster Maps makes it possible to update these maps in shortest time

The cabinet approved nomination of the Minister and Secretary Labour department for participation in 113th Session of International Labour Conference in Geneva. The cabinet approved amendment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Contract appointment (Fixed Pay) Rules, 2022. The amendments in the rules relates to provision of recruitment of Dental Surgeons, technicians and Nurses; change in departmental selection committees and slight change in condition of domicile. It is pertinent to mention here that the Health Department was unable to recruit Dental Surgeon and Nurses under the previous round of recruitment because there was no provision for the aforementioned cadres under the rules. The Cabinet also approved Rs. 153.950 million for clearing the liabilities of outsourced DHQ Hospital Wana.

The cabinet approved amendment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Act, 2019 to empower the Board of Directors of the Culture and Tourism Authority to determine the nature of employment extensions of employment contracts for Tourism Police constables.

The cabinet approved constitution of the 4th Board of Directors (BoD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC). It also approved constitution of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical & Vocational Training Authority. It also adopted the Annual Reports, (2023 and 2024) of Provincial Ombudsman. The cabinet approved Rs. 13,302,000/- for purchase of two vehicles for Anti-Terrorism Court-III, Peshawar and Anti-Terrorism Court Buner at Daggar. The approval also includes relaxation of ban on purchase of vehicle for the same.

The cabinet approved construction of additional 750 Meter Road near Odigram Bridge over river Panjkora District Lower Dir having an estimated cost of Rs. 190 million. It also approved enhanced cost of the construction of Takatak to Haya Sairai Bridge in district Dir from Rs.500.00 million to Rs. 1020.401 millions.

After detail briefing, open and thorough discussion over the report of Broad-Based Committee on Wheat Procurement & Maintenance of Strategic Reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Cabinet decided that unless the clear cut policy of the Federal Government, the Province will not procure wheat during the current year as sufficient stock was available with it.

The cabinet approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee headed by Minister Law which recommends exemption of stage carriage (Passenger Vehicles) from operation of Rule-57-B(I) of Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969. The committee also recommends expediting the scheme ‘feasibility study of establishment of vehicles fitness and emission testing certification system Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Act, 2013. The amendment makes the Act / Rules compatible with the existing trends / requirements. It also provides for assigning Govt. Advertisements to Outdoor Advertising Agency, Digital Advertising Agency, TV Cable Operators and Social Media Influencers. It further provides for the transfer of declaration of a newspaper to people other than family members after ten years of the authentication. The existing law totally prohibits such transfers to people other than family members.

The cabinet approved transfer/allotment of 2 kanals 12 marla state land to Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department for establishment of Rescue 1122 Station at Mouza Mina Khel Lakki City, District Lakki Marwat. The cabinet in light of Civilian Victims Compensation Regulations 2019 approved Rs. 5 million to 9 deceased persons as special compensation package to civilian victims’ families of various incidents in the Province. It also approved a grant in aid of Rs. 20 million for Mehsud Welfare Association (MAWA) and Rs. 10 million to Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services Peshawar. It further approved grant-in-aid of 50 Million to Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore. He concluded.