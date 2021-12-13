KP Chief Minister launches ‘One-Window Business Portal’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday launched a One Window Business Portal with an aim to promote industrial and commercial activities by extending maximum possible facilitation to private sector investors and business community.

The initiative is an important step towards Ease of Doing Business in the province.

The One Window Portal will serve as a one stop shop for investors and business community to obtain registrations, licenses, certifications and permits of various departments required for investment and starting business in the province.

The portal has been jointly developed by KP-BoIT and KP-ITB which will connect businesses with the relevant provincial and federal stakeholders digitally for effective and efficient services at door steps.

The portal is a one click shop and connects business with eleven different departments making the system formidable, efficient and effective. Besides facilitating the business community in obtaining NOCs, licenses, etc from various departments, the portal also provides the online facility for payments of various taxes, registration fees and approval of building maps.

By using the business portal, investors and the business community will got rid of the time consuming and cumbersome processes of obtaining NOCs for starting various businesses, and they will not require to roam around various offices separately.

Furthermore, the portal will also ensure transparency and accountability in the issuance of NOCs for starting business.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister termed the launching of One Window Business Portal as an important achievement of the provincial government with regard to Ease of Doing Business in the province and said that it will help a great deal to attract the private sector investors to the province and facilitate them at maximum.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking result-oriented steps to extend maximum facilitation to the private sector investors adding that all the required facilitations are being extended to private sector investors under one roof in the province.

He said that besides other facilities, the provincial government was offering tax rebate to attract maximum private sector investors to the province adding that the provincial government is providing the locally produced of electricity on cheaper rates to the local industries through its wheeling system so that maximum job opportunities could be created for people by promoting industrial activities in the province.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the environment was very conducive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for private sector investors, and called upon the private sector investors to come forward and invest in the province.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Industries Hamayoon Khan, CEO KP Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) Hassan Dawood, MD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) Ali Mahmood and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.