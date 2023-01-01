KP clears way to hand over Ali Amin Gandapur to Punjab

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved handing over of PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Punjab, on Friday.

Following Punjab Home Department sent a letter to KP Home Department, it was decided to hand over accused Gandapur to Bhakkar police after completing the legal requirements.

Gandapur is wanted by the Bhakkar police in connection with opening firing on police posts in Sarai Mahajir and Dajal, interfering if official work and breaking police barrier by hitting it with his car while returning from Lahore last month.

The Bhakkar police had registered a case on terrorism charges against Gandapur. According to police, a drunk Gandapur and his guards were signalled to stop at the post last month but they resorted to firing and fled away. Police launched a chase and detained four guards of Gandapur and also impounded their vehicle.

Yesterday, the KP police had arrested Ali Amin Gandapur after a long standoff at Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench. The former PTI minister appeared the court when the police surrounded the court building.

Gandapur remained inside the court premises to prevent his arrest which spun into a dramatic situation which lasted for several hours while the DPO with a large number of police personnel, armoured vehicles and trucks remained present outside the building.

Later Gandapur surrendered to the police who took into custody outside the Peshawar High Court, DI Khan bench where he went to secure bail in the cases registered against him on different charges including terrorism.

Court sends PTI leader to jail on six-day judicial remand

A local court in DI Khan sent Gandapur to jail on six-day judicial remand.

The PTI leader was produced in the court of judicial magistrate who after finding the papers incomplete directed Punjab and Islamabad police personnel to again contact the court after completing their documents.

Another case lodged

Another case on sedition and terrorism charges was lodged against Ali Amin Gandapur at the Golra Police Station in Islamabad on Friday.

Gandapur and his companioni Asad Khan was named in the FIR, according to which the case was arrested over arms supply and after emergence of a telephone call.