KP CM approves 500-bed hospital to cope with influx of Covid-19 patients

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved establishment of a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar to deal with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus positive patients.

This was revealed by Finance and Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet on Sunday.

“In every crisis, an opportunity. Today, we can build on what PTI’s work of the last few years, & take KP’s healthcare system to the next level. The CM has approved a 500-bed emergency hospital in Peshawar, where cases are greatest, to deal with the surge capacity for Covid-19,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir had said shops across the province will open four days a week from early morning till 4pm.

Addressing a press conference, he said that all shops will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It will be the responsibility of traders to implement the SOPs issued for opening of shops in the province,” he said, adding that govt will further ease lockdown if people cooperate with them [govt] by adopting the safety measures.