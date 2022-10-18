KP CM approves free treatment of children suffering from Cochlear disorder

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally approved free treatment for children suffering from cochlear disorders adding that the cognitive learning abilities are of paramount importance among children and the provincial government will go all out in helping children suffering from these diseases, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to details, a total of 127 requests have been received through Chief Minister’s Cell and other welfare organizations from 25 districts of the province. Nine cases have also been received from the merged districts including District Aurakzai, Bajaur, Kurram and Khyber.

The treatment will incur a total cost of Rs 250 million and will be carried out in three Phases as approved by the Chief Minister. In the first phase, 38 children belonging to flood hit districts of the province ie: Charsadda, D I Khan, Shangla and Swat districts will be prioritized whereas in the second phase, families having three or more children with cochlear diseases will be provided with free treatment. The remaining cases will be treated in the third phase.

The Chief Minister directed that families should be informed phase wise in order to ensure prior preparedness adding that the youngest children should be prioritized in order to ensure that their cognitive learning abilities are restored on priority basis.

The CM said that hearing ability is directly linked with cognitive learning and any disorder directly affects the overall learning process among children. He added that immediate treatment of children suffering from this disease is of paramount importance in order to enable them to live a complete, healthy and conscious life.

Touching upon the priority initiatives taken by his government in the health sector, Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is not only aware of the problems faced by people in the health sector but has also taken multiple steps to provide quality and free healthcare to its citizens. The Chief Minister said that extension of Sehat Insaf Card to the cent percent population of the province is undoubtedly an unprecedented effort of his government under which millions of people across the province have been provided with free treatment facilities so far.

