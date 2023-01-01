KP CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral people

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A representative delegation of Chitral people Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan and informed him about problems of people due to increased rates of wheat.

The delegation was comprised former member provincial assembly, Moulana Abdur Rehman, Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir and Qazi Kfayat Ullah. Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Halim Qasurua was also present on the occasion. The delegation said that government wheat was available at a rate of Rs. 5500 per 100 kg some days back but the rate of wheat has been increased to Rs.11500 that is beyond the purchasing power of poor people living in Chitral.

The delegation urged government to reduce prices of wheat and play its part to provide subsidized wheat to Chitral people like Gilgit and Baltistan. They said that wheat should be provided to Chitral instead of flour and quota of flour mills should be decreased. Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker CM said that KP purchase major portion of its wheat from Punjab and prices of purchased wheat including transportation charges is Rs 12500 while the same wheat is procured to people with a subsidy of Rs 100 per kilogram.

He assured cooperation to the delegation and said that steps would be taken to provide wheat to Chitral on decreased rates and a case would be prepared for presenting to concerned authorities. He also directed food department to increase quota of wheat for people of Chitral.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Azam Khan has decided to allocate one day a week to the merged districts for solving the public problems.

According to Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, now the people of the merged districts will be able to meet the Chief Minister at CM House Peshawar on every Friday. Accordingly, the second session of this series will be held on May 18. For this purpose, the time from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm has been fixed. The people of the merged districts can visit the Chief Minister House at the appointed time to inform the Chief Minister about their problems. The Chief Minister will issue necessary orders to the concerned authorities to solve the public problems of the merged districts during the meeting.