KP CM blames Centre for creating financial instability

DIR UPPER: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the imported federal cabinet is involved in creating financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted share to pave way for Governor’s Rule, adding that a democratically elected government was toppled under the regime change conspiracy and internationally recognized thieves and corrupt politicians were placed into power.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the incumbent imported cabinet is unrepresentative of Pakistanis and has been placed in power to serve alien interests. He clarified that the time for the “Do more” narrative has come to an end and Pakistani citizens now demand relations with the international community on an equality basis.

While addressing a huge public gathering on the true independence march in District Upper Dir, Mahmood Khan clarified that Chairman PTI Imran Khan is working to achieve true independence in the country and for the purpose, he even faced an assassination attempt. He clarified that corrupt political rulers of the country want to remove Imran Khan from the political landscape, by any means possible, to pave the way for serving alien interests and continuing their corrupt practices.

During his day-long visit to District Upper Dir, the Chief Minister also inaugurated various developmental projects and also held the groundbreaking of various others.

According to details, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 building in Ankar, that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 53.56 Million. Similarly, the Chief Minister held groundbreaking for the Cadet College which will be established over an area of 514 Kanals of land and will house 600 students. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.6 Billion. Groundbreaking for the 44 km Patrak to Thal Kumrat road was also held in addition to construction, rehabilitation and widening of over 30 km of link roads at various spots in District Upper Dir.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the provincial government, despite various attempts by the imported federal cabinet to halt the developmental activities, will continue its developmental agenda and will utilize every political, constitutional and legal means to get the due share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He clarified that Chairman PTI Imran Khan is fighting for the future of our country and the people of Pakistan support him completely in his struggle. He stated that people from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate with full strength and zeal in the true independence march to root out corrupt politicians from the political landscape of Pakistan.

While addressing the public gathering at District Upper Dir Chowk, Mahmood Khan made it clear that the developmental policies and reforms of the provincial government, during the last four years, have started yielding positive results and the province has been set on track for development. He criticized the past governments by other political parties for not having spent public money on the welfare of the people and instead filled their coffers.

Referring to the groundbreaking of two female degree colleges during his visit, Mahmood Khan stated that provision of equal educational opportunities for the female segment of the society is one of the main manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf-led provincial government. Similarly, codal formalities for the construction of Dir motorway have also been completed and the groundbreaking of the project will be held soon. Mahmood Khan made it clear that the incumbent provincial government believes in uniform development of the province, including the newly merged tribal districts, as it is the only way to ensure sustainable development.

