KP CM briefed on strengthening of cops

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired an important meeting to review the progress on his key decisions and directives aimed at strengthening the police in the province.

The concerned authorities briefed the Chief Minister on various initiatives such as the creation of new positions, recruitment process, procurement of vehicles, and other relevant matters to strengthen the police. It was informed that keeping in view the current law and order situation, 1356 new posts of various ranks in police department have been created for the southern districts of the province.

Among these, the recruitment process for 1,200 constables is in its final stages, and appointment letters will be issued soon. Moreover, recruitment on the positions of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constables is being carried out as per the standard procedures.

The authorities further informed that as per the special directives of the chief minister, the quota for the children of police martyrs (Shuhada) has been increased from 5% to 12.5% for recruitment as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), adding that under this new quota, 246 appointments have been made so far.

Region-wise, 85 ASIs have been recruited in Peshawar, 51 in Mardan, 24 in Dera Ismail Khan, 25 in Kohat, 35 in Malakand, and 26 in Bannu. Moreover, additional 72 ASIs will be recruited in these regions in the next few days. The meeting was also informed that a case for the recruitment on 1,153 posts under the in-service quota has been submitted to the Public Service Commission. Similarly, the case for recruitment on 631 ASIs under the 25% quota has also been forwarded to the Commission.

Furthermore, the procurement process for police vehicles with estimated cost of Rs 802 million is in progress, under which, 34 double cabins, 15 single cabins, 30 other single cabin vehicles, and 15 motorcycles have been purchased so far. The bulletproofing of 79 single cabin 4×4 vehicles, costing Rs. 760 million, is also in progress.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the relevant quarters to complete the recruitment and vehicle procurement processes in the shortest possible time. He emphasized that the recruitment of police personnel through the Public Service Commission should be completed on priority. “Maintaining law and order in the province is among the top priorities of the provincial government,” he said and added that all necessary resources will be provided on a priority basis to enable the police to address the current challenges effectively. The police must adopt unconventional approaches to cope with the situation,” he added. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed, Acting Inspector General of Police, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, a significant meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting reviewed the progress on the launch of various welfare programs, including the Ehsaas Youth Employment Scheme, Ehsaas Skills Program, Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, and Ehsaas Employment Program.

A deadline of December 1, 2024, was set for the official launch of these programs. The Chief Minister directed that all necessary preparations and requirements for these programs be completed as soon as possible, emphasizing that these are public welfare initiatives aimed at providing employment opportunities and empowering the youth. He stressed that there is no room for delay in their implementation.