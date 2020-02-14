KP CM briefs PM Imran on development projects in tribal districts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

During the meeting, CM Mahmood Khan briefed PM Imran Khan on ongoing development projects and challenges in the tribal districts.

Federal government-funded mega projects in KP also came under discussion in the meeting. Mahmood Khan told the prime minister that the provincial government is committed to boost industry and tourism in the province.

Earlier on November 21, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said that development of underprivileged tribal districts was among top priorities of the provincial government.

Addressing a tribal Jirga in Khyber, CM Mahmood had said that huge funds had been allocated for the newly merged districts to remove deprivations of people of these areas.

The chief minister had said, “Interest-free loans are being given to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.”

On the occasion, the CM Mahmood had announced giving the status of Tehsil to Tirah and establishment of a hospital in the area.

Later, he had also visited Tirah Valley along Pak-Afghan border in Khyber and inaugurated a border fort in the area.