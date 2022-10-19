KP CM closely observes situation in Swat: Saif

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Special Assistant for Information Barrister Siaf said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan personally monitoring situation in Swat.

This he said while addressing personnel and government should not compromise on law and order situations in Swat. He claimed that fabricated information was circulated on social media that some areas have surrendered to militants during negotiations.

Special Assistant claimed that negotiation processes have been suspended due to emergence of militants in Swat valley. He added that negotiations had taken under constitutional and legal cover.

He claimed that negotiation neither reached to concluding stages while parliament is competent forum to conclude final agreement in this regard. He rejected that government had made any deal with militants and claimed that negotiation is domain of federation.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blamed that federal institutions including Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau didn’t cooperating with provincial government to eliminate militancy in Swat. He claimed that PTA failed to provide data of extortionists timely.

He appreciated the residents of Swat resisting fresh wave of militancy and claimed that public awareness has threatened survival of terrorists in the region. Barrister Saif said that Chief Minister KP closely observing law and order situation of Swat. He added that Chief Minister holding high level meetings on security circumstances of Swat in routine.

