KP CM concerned over indifference of Centre

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed serious concerns over the indifference of the incumbent Federal Government regarding transfer of development funds for merged areas and payment of the Net Hydel Profit arrears adding that the Provincial Government would exercise all the political, constitutional and legal options to get the due rights of the province.

Chairing a high level meeting held here on Thursday at Chief Minister House, the Chief Minister said that non-compliance of the commitments made by the Federal Government regarding provision of development funds for the current fiscal year is badly affecting the development programs of the province especially in merged areas which is unacceptable.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Matters related to the NFC award, arears of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) and federal transfers were discussed in details during the meeting. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister regretted that the Federal Government is reluctant in providing development funds for NMDs as per its commitment which is sheer injustice to the people of merged areas. He expressed resolve of the Provincial Government to utilize all the available options to get the due rights of the province. He clarified that his government believes in the investment on human development adding that despite difficult financial situation, the Provincial Government has undertaken various development projects in different sectors to materialize its vision regarding uniform development of the province.

Besides, billions of rupees have also been allocated for giving relief to the people affected by recent flash floods in various districts. The Chief Minister reiterated that the completion of ongoing mega projects is the top most priority of his government for which all the relevant departments would have to fulfil their respective responsibilities well in time. He directed all the administrative departments to regularly hold monthly review meetings so that completion of ongoing development projects can be ensured within the stipulated timelines.

Related