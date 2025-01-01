KP CM decides to include rehabilitation of drugs addicts in Sehat Card scheme

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to include the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Sehat Card scheme, and directed the relevant authorities to prepare a case and present it to the provincial cabinet for approval.

Once approved, rehabilitation centers for drug addicts will also be included in the Sehat Card panel, ensuring a more effective and organized rehabilitation process. This decision was made in the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Anti-Narcotics, held here with Chief Minister in the chair. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the Chief Secretary, senior officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), police, and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting has decided to accelerate actions against drug addiction, directing the police to launch a massive crackdown against drug dealers across the province. It was also decided that Police officers failing to take effective actions against drug traffickers will be removed from their positions, adding that a special meeting of the task force will be held in next 15 days to review the progress on anti-narcotics operations and assess the crackdown in all districts.

The participants raised concerns about poppy cultivation in certain areas of the province and a committee has been formed to persuade poppy farmers to switch to alternative crops, deciding that the government will provide seeds for alternative crops to encourage farmers to abandon poppy cultivation.

The meeting further decided the institutionalizing the whole process of rehabilitation; responsibilities of various departments and institutions in the rehabilitation process will be clearly defined, and a comprehensive plan will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval. Similarly, strict action will be taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking, it was decided in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that there will be no leniency or forgiveness for those who push people into drug addiction and ruin their lives. He emphasized that maximum actions be taken against drug manufacturers, dealers and traffickers.

He also appreciated the ongoing rehabilitation program drug addicts in Peshawar, directing that drug addicts from other districts be shifted to rehabilitation centers in Peshawar. Additionally, he directed for special measures for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.

Briefing the meeting about progress so far made under the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign, it was informed that three heroin-mixing factories have been destroyed in Peshawar by the Excise Department. Similarly, Poppy cultivation on 200 kanals in district Khyber, 112 kanals in district Mohmand, 45 kanals in Swabi and 13 kanals in Mansehra has also been destroyed.

As many as 1,141 kg of various narcotics were seized and burnt in 2024, with a market value of Rs 2 billion. From June 2024 to date, the Excise Department has confiscated 2,952 kg of hashish, 105 kg of heroin, 157 kg of opium, 37 kg of crystal meth (ice) and 248 liters of liquor. Whereas, 238 individuals involved in narcotics business arrested during the same period.

It was also informed that special anti-narcotics awareness campaigns have been launched in educational institutions, yielding positive results. Besides that, narcotics control committees have been established in every university. The authorities told that the third phase of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign is underway, targeting the rehabilitation of 2,000 drug addicts, adding that the first two phases of the campaign successfully rehabilitated 2,400 drug addicts.

Briefing about the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), it was informed that the conviction rate for drug offenders in the last year was 81%. Similarly, 242 Pakistani nationals and 6 foreigners were arrested for drug smuggling by ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year. The Chief Minister commended the efforts of the ANF and expressed hope that ongoing measures will yield significant results in the fight against drug addiction.

Iimplementation status of CM’s 99-point public agenda reviewed

PESHAWAR: An important meeting of the district administration, held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair, reviewed the implementation status of the Chief Minister’s 99-point public agenda over the past six months, with a detailed assessment of the district administration’s performance in this regard. A comprehensive briefing was also provided on the progress of the special responsibilities assigned to district administrations under the 99-point public agenda across all districts.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries Ikramullah Khan and Muhammad Abid Majid, Senior Member Board of Revenue Javed Marwat, relevant administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners. The 99-point public agenda includes key areas such as good governance, cleanliness, quality control, revenue matters, food and price control, khuli kachehri, redressal of public grievances, service delivery, and other public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the participants, directed underperforming deputy commissioners to enhance their performance and show significant improvement before the next review meeting. He instructed that photographic evidence of implementation efforts under the 99-point agenda be provided. He emphasized that providing services and facilities to the people is a fundamental responsibility of the government, and no compromise will be made in this regard. The Chief Minister ordered that ongoing development projects be closely monitored to ensure quality of work and transparency, directing the commissioners and deputy commissioners to conduct random visits to hospitals, educational institutions, and other public service centers for this purpose. He directed that district officials must regularly visit service delivery centers to assess the quality of services provided to the public.The Chief Minister warned that officers neglecting their official duties will be identified and immediately removed from their positions. District administrations on this occasion, were directed to hold Khuli Kacharies regularly to address public concerns. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur stressed that billions of rupees are being spent on public services, and their benefits must reach the people.

He also ordered a special drive for the cleaning of government buildings and public spaces across the province, further directing the Deputy commissioners to identify and reclaim encroached government land immediately. The meeting was briefed on the progress achieved in the last six months under the 99-point public agenda across all districts. It was informed that 816 khuli kachehries have been held across all districts. 316,754 meters of storm water drains cleaned, 76,089 meters of sewerage lines cleaned and 16,438 sewerage lines repaired.

Similarly, 1,018 illegal billboards removed out of 1,024 identified in 25 districts,1,810 road potholes filled, 352 culverts repaired, and 326 roads restored for traffic in 29 districts.

Under the Anti-encroachment operations, 483 kanals of land retrieved in Mardan district, 641 kanals in Swat,625 kanals in Bunir and 578 kanals of land in DI Khan were retrieved. 795 patwar khanas out of total 824 located outside their designated areas, have been relocated to their rightful locations. 62,301 revenue- related cases were resolved. Similarly, 11,160 school inspections, 10,321 health center inspections and 6,318 Patwar Khana inspections were conducted. Furthermore, 659 operations were carried out against quacks, unregistered health centers, and spurious drugs across the province, 142 illegal stone crushing plants shut down. It was further informed that a total of 1,567 complaints were registered on the Ikhtiyar Awam ka Portal, out of which 990 have been resolved.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient governance across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that district administrations must continue working diligently to improve public service delivery and address citizens’ grievances effectively. The government remains dedicated to improving governance, infrastructure, and quality of life for the people of the province, he added.