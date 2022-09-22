KP CM directs crackdown against beggars

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed district administrations Peshawar to launch a grand crackdown against professional beggars throughout the province besides approving three new projected for implementation under Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting regarding Peshawar Uplift Program Phase-II, the Chief Minister directed the concerned to ensure timely completion of Hayatabad trail and other ongoing schemes under the scheme, further directing them to have a proper Maintenance and Management Plan to make these initiatives worthwhile and sustainable.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to take pragmatic steps to discourage and root out professional beggary which has become a nuisance not only for locals but also for people visiting the provincial capital from other districts and provinces.

Provincial Minister for Finance & Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Provincial Minister for Local government Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPA Pir Fida, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Director Archeology and other concerned official attended the meeting.

While briefing the Chief Minister about the progress on the ongoing projects under the Peshawar Uplift Program, it was informed that designing and planning of 20 various schemes have been completed and approved whereas tenders of these schemes would also be floated soon. According to details, 6-Kilometer long Hayatabad Trail would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 803 million which would have the state of the art recreational facilities including Jogging & Cycle tracks, green belts, public toilets, Tuk Shops, Kid Zone, sit outs, Open Gym, Futsal, Amphitheatre, Badminton & Basketball courts, Library, Ladies Gym, Skating area etc.

It would be a unique trail of its kind having four entry points at different sites connecting all the phases of Hayatabad. Other projects under the program include Iqra Chowk (Island-1), Pak Avenue on University Road, Park Avenue from University Town to Teegah Chowk, Park Avenue (road from town entrance till Iranian Consulate), beautification of Palosai road intersection, beautification of Palosai Road from University Road to Peshawar Zoo, uplifting of University Road from Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to University Model College and establishment of park/playgrounds at Umar Gul Road.

Similarly, conservation and preservation of Agriculture Training Institute, Mahafiz Khana and Government Hasnain Shaheed School No.1 would also be carried out through the Archeology department. Besides newly identified schemes to be executed in second phase include Rehabilitation & Uplifting of Kabali Gate to Qissa Khwani Bazar, Qissa Khwani Bazar to Chowk Yadgar to Ghanta Ghar, Andar Shehar Bazar, Road from University Model College to Karkhano market and Establishment of Parking Plaza in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also directed for the uplifting of Scheme Chowk, Bacha Khan Chowk, Charsadda Road, entry points of Shahi Bagh and uplifting of all entry points to Peshawar. The Chief Minister reiterated that face lifting of the provincial capital is a priority and all the ongoing uplifting schemes should be completed within the specified timeline.

